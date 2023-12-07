Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: eyeing the next sharp storm front...

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ahead of the next cold front, your First Alert Forecast shifts from crisp 50s Thursday to milder 60s Friday to balmy 70s this weekend. Rain chances, at zero to start, will spike to 70% as the front makes its closest approach Sunday. These showers may be heavy and even mix with stronger storms, so please stay alert and travel with care. Also, with 35+ mph wind gusts likely, plan to deflate holiday decorations and stay in port. Upon the passage of the front, another spell of clear, chilly weather ought to develop for early next week.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

