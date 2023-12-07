DMA Industries to expand Columbus Co. operations, create 21 new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A business will expand its operations in Columbus County and create 21 new jobs, according to an announcement from Gov. Roy Cooper.

DMA Industries, a supplier of aftermarket automotive and heavy duty replacement parts, will invest $1.47 million in its warehouse and distribution facility in Tabor City.

“When existing companies continue to expand in places like Columbus County, it’s a ringing endorsement of the strength of our rural areas and the recognition of North Carolina as the best state in America to do business.” Cooper said in a news release. “From our world-class transportation networks to our leadership in workforce development, companies with firsthand experience here continue to choose our state.”

The improvements to the Tabor City facility include replacing the flooring throughout the facility and the installation of its warehouse management system that will include RFID wireless inventory tracking systems.

“DMA started its operations in Tabor City 15 year ago with the help of a lot of people at the local, county and state level,” President and CEO John Treece said. “We are a testimony to what can be achieve when people come together and pursue a common goal. We are proud to call Tabor City home and to continue to support a community that continues to support us.”

Officials say the average annual salary for the new positions is $40,824. Columbus County’s overall current average annual wage is $38,544.

A performance-based grant of $70,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate the expansion.

“The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs,” a news release states. “Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment.”

All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments.

“Many people and organizations in our region supported DMA Industries as it conducted its search for an expansion location,” N.C. Senator Bill Rabon said. “Everyone on this team will continue to work hard to help the company thrive in Columbus County and in our state.”

“I’m pleased to see one of our community’s leading companies choose to expand in Columbus County,” N.C. Representative Brenden Jones said. “We welcome these new jobs and the significant new investment in Tabor City.”

