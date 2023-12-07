Disney announces Asteria, new residential community in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - Disney is planning to open a new residential community in Chatham County.

The 1,500-acre community known as Asteria will include 4,000 single-family and multi-family homes. It includes housing aimed at people aged 55 and older.

“It’s gonna put about 4billions dollars on the books. It’s a tremendous project,” Tim Smith, Preston development company, DMB development arm for Disney said. “This is only about 20% of what Chatham park will be so multiply that by 5 for what Chatham park will be.”

The project is in initial stages of development with home sales set to begin by 2027.

