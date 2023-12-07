Senior Connect
Disney announces Asteria, new residential community in Chatham County

The Town of Pittsboro, North Carolina(Town of Pittsboro)
By Mark Bergin, Carly Haynes and John Rector
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WRAL) - Disney is planning to open a new residential community in Chatham County.

The 1,500-acre community known as Asteria will include 4,000 single-family and multi-family homes. It includes housing aimed at people aged 55 and older.

“It’s gonna put about 4billions dollars on the books. It’s a tremendous project,” Tim Smith, Preston development company, DMB development arm for Disney said. “This is only about 20% of what Chatham park will be so multiply that by 5 for what Chatham park will be.”

The project is in initial stages of development with home sales set to begin by 2027.

You can read the rest of this story here.

Copyright 2023 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

