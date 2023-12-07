Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

DA: Twins sentenced to prison for hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Asheville

Calvin and Allen Dion have both been sentenced in the hit-and-run death of a cyclist in Asheville back in March
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said twin brothers were sentenced to prison for the death of a cyclist in March.

On March 1, the Asheville Police Department said 28-year-old James Shearon was riding his bike when he was hit by a car that fled the scene. Shearon was taken to the hospital but sadly passed from his injuries on March 8.

Officials said security footage determined 22-year-old Calvin Dion was driving the vehicle that hit Shearon. Calvin later admitted to driving the Honda and leaving the scene of the crash. Calvin’s twin brother, Allen Blayze Dion, was in the area shortly after and told Calvin via Facebook Messenger not to come back to the scene because police were there.

James Shearon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Asheville on Mar. 1, 2023. Two 4-year-old...
James Shearon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Asheville on Mar. 1, 2023. Two 4-year-old children received life-saving organ transplants from him.(Provided by family)

Williams said on Dec. 7, Calvin pled guilty to second-degree murder and felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death. He has been sentenced to serve 108-142 months in prison.

Allen pled guilty to accessory after the fact to felony hit and run inflicting serious injury or death. He has been sentenced to serve 10-21 months in prison.

According to the district attorney, James Shearon’s family was advised of the negotiated plea, appeared in court, and spoke before sentencing. Members of the family spoke tearfully of their profound grief, their love of James, and stated that even the death penalty, if it were available in this case, could not account for the family’s loss of James.

MORE NEWS: Gaffney PD needs help identifying two in reference to several larceny incidents

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Wilmington police: Two men killed in shooting on Market Street
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Tyler Doyle
SLED joins investigation into missing boater Tyler Doyle

Latest News

Hawaii is a very sweet dog who loves sitting on laps and being pet.
Pet of the Week: Hawaii from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
“Crews arrived to find the rear of the house on fire and made quick work to extinguish it!”
Crews respond to house fire near Sunset Harbor
Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Wilmington police: Two men killed in shooting on Market Street
First responders in Beaufort weren’t called to rescue a cat from a tree this week, but they...
Firefighters rescue stuck deer in Beaufort Co.
Navassa superfund project update
Navassa Superfund cleanup project to start January 2024