Columbus County Schools seeking $52 million towards new school

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County commissioners approved a $52 million grant for a possible new school pre-k- 8 school in the east area of the county.

Deanne Meadows is the superintendent for Columbus County Schools. Meadows says the grant money comes from a Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund. The grant application allows public schools to apply for state money that will allow counties to build new public school buildings.

“Across the state, different districts, and different counties will submit for projects. And then a committee at the state level will decide which projects will be funded. Hopefully, ours will be selected this time for the funding,” said Meadows.

She says Columbus County Schools plans to submit an application that shares plans to consolidate Acme Delco Elementary and Hallsboro Artesia Elementary Schools into one school.

She says both schools have been around since the 1940s and 1950s. Meadows believes it is time for both buildings to have an upgrade.

Although both schools will be lost if the grant is approved, Meadows says the new building will include historical markers to help keep history alive. Teachers and classes will stay the same for both schools however, they will be united under one building.

Columbus County Schools has combined schools in the past and Meadows says it has a successful outcome.

“So we had Tabor City Elementary and Tabor City Middle, they combined and became Tabor City school, the staff was the same, all the children that were at those schools just went to those that new school.”

Meadows says a new learning environment can boost morale for teachers and students. She says a new facility will provide upgrades in technology, be more cost-efficient, and be safer for students.

Meadows also says Acme Delco Elementary School is not in the best location and is too close to the road.

“We did some construction to put a road in that goes back behind the school to or off to the side of the school to try to get the traffic off, but it still is very close to the road. And so for safety purposes, having a new facility that’s not right on a street like that would be much better for kids.”

Teachers like Adriana Hough agree that a new facility is needed. Hough teaches at Acme Delco Elementary, she said although the school has been a part of her family for decades, she thinks it’s time for an upgrade.

“I feel great about it, it’s really needed. I am the third generation, well, second generation to go here, and I have children now that go here. So they are the third generation, both of my parents actually went here and this is where their love story started. So it’s definitely needed. This school is very, very, you know, out of date,” said Hough.

County leaders say the application is set to be approved by the Board of Education before it’s submitted. The county has submitted an application for the grant for the past three years however it was never approved. Leaders say the amount submitted has increased each year to help keep up with rising costs.

“It’s still manageable, we still use it, because it’s still here. But I think the county on this end really deserves this, we we need something new here is deserving,” said Hough.

County Commissioner Lavern Coleman agrees with Hough and Meadows. He says that he has supported the grant application and has had his vote for the past three years.

“It’s for the children. For the children’s future is for all our children. Not just children but people that are in Columbus County now. It provides job growth.” said Coleman.

Coleman says investing in a child’s education will only have positive results for the community.

“I believe that an equitable experience is important. And what happens for children in one part of our district should happen for children in another part of our district,” said Meadows.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.