Brunswick County man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving a child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 57-year-old Brunswick County man was arrested and charged with four sex crimes involving a child on Nov. 17.

Per his arrest warrant, Kenneth Lee Aman was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office website says that he is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.

