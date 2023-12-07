Brunswick County man arrested, charged with sex crimes involving a child
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 57-year-old Brunswick County man was arrested and charged with four sex crimes involving a child on Nov. 17.
Per his arrest warrant, Kenneth Lee Aman was charged with statutory rape of a child by an adult, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the alleged offenses.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office website says that he is being held under a $750,000 secured bond.
