BCSO searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 33-year-old Harley Lee Carter.

They’re five feet and nine inches tall and weigh around 150 pounds.

The BCSO says they spoke to their brother three days before Thanksgiving and were last seen near Benton St. in Supply.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

