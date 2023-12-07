101-year-old WWII veteran spends birthday honoring Tuskegee Airman

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 101-year-old World War II veteran from Statesville spent his milestone birthday honoring a Tuskegee Airman at his funeral Wednesday at the Salisbury National Cemetery.

Lt. Fred Brewer was a Tuskegee Airman for the U.S. Air Force during WWII. He died in October 1944 in a plane crash while over Italy en route to Germany.

“Some of the Force that had gone out to protect bombers had already turned around. He didn’t turn away. He kept going, but he ran into trouble. He tried to go up, to come to get out of the cloud cover. And his engine went out,” first cousin Brenda Brewer explained.

For nearly 80 years after his plane crashed, Brewer’s body was unidentified. He had three burials in Europe as an “unknown soldier.” In September, thanks to DNA samples from his living family members, he was finally identified.

On Wednesday, Brewer arrived at his final resting place in Salisbury National Cemetery.

Related: WWII Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte laid to rest almost 80 years after death

“All those things that his mom, dad and sister could not do to say goodbye, they’ve been done today,” Brenda Brewer said. “He had a proper church, funeral or celebration.”

A local woman read the news in September about Fred Brewer being identified. She visits with WWII veteran Andy Pendleton every week to help him archive his family and war history.

“I spend a couple hours with him and he’ll sit there and tell me stories about his family while I’m uploading it on familysearch.org so I’m building his family tree forum online and we’re adding the photos and any details that he remembers,” Laura Stotts explained. “And then when we get done with that, he’ll typically let me pick his brain for a few minutes about the war.”

She decided to share Brewer’s story with him and quickly realized the two airmen shared a special connection.

“I’m reading it and there’s a couple of places in the story like Regensburg, Germany, and then they mentioned something about Italy. And I’m like, ‘Wait, all of that sounds really familiar.’ I pulled out Mr. Pendleton’s photo album that has his list of missions, and I’m able to match up the exact date that he went missing and the date as Mr. Pendleton’s mission. It was mission No. 140. And they were in the skies at the same time that day,” Stotts said. “I’m like there’s no way, there’s no way.”

101-year-old WWII Veteran Andy Pendleton (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Using photos and Pendleton’s mission log, they were able to piece together that Brewer and Pendleton were fighting the same fight that October day in 1944 but the two had different jobs.

“The Army, Air Force out all of it was segregated,” Pendleton explained. “His job was to protect us from the German fighter planes.”

Pendleton was a bombardier in the Air Force and said he wished he could have met Brewer.

“We could be called brothers. I think of him as a brother,” Pendleton said. “His life was cut short because he was trying to help me keep mine long. I feel like he gave his life for me.”

WWII Veteran Andy Pendleton has a one-of-a-kind collection of photos, maps and missions from his time in the Air Force organized in a special album. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Pendleton spoke on his 101st birthday at Brewer’s funeral in Salisbury Wednesday with the hope of giving Brewer’s family a proper thanks.

“Lieutenant Brewer’s group escorted us to keep the German fighters from attacking the bombers. And before he was there, before his group was there, our casualty rates were about 10%. After they started escorting us, they dropped to 5%,” Pendleton said at Salisbury National Cemetery. “People are alive because of his service and the service of his fellow Tuskegee airmen. And there are no words in the English language to say enough about what we owed to these fellows. God was with us when they joined our group.”

Wednesday’s final farewell to Brewer allowed Pendleton to express gratitude that he has carried for decades of his life.

“The relationship between this man who flew to protect me - that relationship between us although we never met - just unbelievable. I feel next to him, I have no words to express my admiration for him,” Pendleton said.

WWII Veteran Andy Pendleton and archivist Laura Stotts meet weekly in Statesville, North Carolina, to record and archive Pendleton's war stories and family history. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.