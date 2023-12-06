Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

WWII Tuskegee Airman from Charlotte laid to rest almost 80 years after death

He trained at Tuskegee Army Air Field where he graduated with the highest honors before going to serve in WWII.
He served in Maryland and Mississippi before being appointed an aviation cadet.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A World War II Tuskegee Airman was laid to rest Wednesday at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury.

His name was Fred Brewer and he went missing in 1944 and was unidentified until September when his remains were traced back to his family and confirmed using DNA.

Related: Charlotte Tuskegee Airman identified almost 80 years after World War II death

Brewer was from Charlotte. He served in Maryland and Mississippi before being appointed an aviation cadet.

He trained at Tuskegee Army Air Field where he graduated with the highest honors before going to serve in WWII.

He was buried three times as an unknown soldier in Europe. On Wednesday, he reached his final resting place.

Fred Brewer, a World War II veteran from Charlotte, was laid to rest on Wednesday, almost 80...
Fred Brewer, a World War II veteran from Charlotte, was laid to rest on Wednesday, almost 80 years after his death.(Source: WBTV)

The day was complete with a full military honors ceremony at the cemetery. His first cousin Brenda shared what she hopes others will learn from his life.

“Don’t do nothing. Get up and do something. He did,” she said.

Thursday only on WBTV, one of the bombardiers who was protected by planes like the one Brewer was in sat down with reporter Claire Kopsky to share his gratitude for Lt. Brewer’s service. That story airs tomorrow night at 5:30.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsies reveal how carbon monoxide killed three marines found dead in car in Pender County
Ricardo Vasquez purchased the winning ticket last month at a Speedway in Lexington, Kentucky.
Man wins big with scratch-off ticket: ‘I first thought it was $100, but then there were more zeroes’
The house, as well as a RV and car, are considered total losses.
No injuries reported following Oak Island fire that destroyed home
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission
Novant employees impacted as digital services transferred to ‘external partner’

Latest News

Fran and Lennox three years ago (left) and Fran and Lennox today (right).
HEARTWARMING: In lieu of a birthday present, 13-year-old buys bike for child for Christmas through Weller’s Wheels
The Cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.
Local hip hop artists to perform at cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.
Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island invites community to storm damage reduction project meeting
Jennings D. Edge, former president of the Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors, passed...
Former fire department board president honored with posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
Tar Heel Middle School to move to virtual learning as crews complete renovations