WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are searching for 64-year-old Edward Earl Waddell.

He is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs around 148 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a McDonald’s shirt and grey pants.

He was last seen on Nov. 27 in the 1300 block of Dawson Street.

