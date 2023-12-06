Wilmington City Council swears in new council members, votes in Clifford Barnett as mayor pro-tem

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council members welcomed two new members at their meeting on Tuesday night, with David Joyner and Salette Andrews joining the board after winning seats in last month’s election.

Mayor Bill Saffo and Councilmember Kevin Spears were sworn in at the meeting by Judge James Faison for new terms and the council also voted Clifford Barnett as mayor pro-tem.

Two resolutions were passed for the outgoing members Margaret Haynes and Neil Anderson to thank them for their service on the council. Haynes had served for 13 years on the board and Anderson had served for 12 years.

