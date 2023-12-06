Senior Connect
Two Pender County Schools receive Energy Star certification

Rocky Point Elementary received an Energy Star certification in 2023.
Rocky Point Elementary received an Energy Star certification in 2023.(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary and Malpass Corner Elementary are now both Energy Star certified, per a Pender County Schools announcement from Wednesday, Dec. 6.

“Malpass Corner Elementary (MCE) achieved a commendable score of 81, surpassing the energy efficiency of 81% of other K-5 buildings. Likewise, Rocky Point Elementary (RPE) obtained a noteworthy score of 85, positioning itself as more efficient than 85% of other K-5 buildings,” the announcement states.

PCS says the certification demonstrates the efforts of teachers, staff, administrators and custodial teams who supported and implemented the energy-saving program at the schools.

“The announcement of Energy Star certification for Rocky Point Elementary and Malpass Corner Elementary reflects the culmination of a deliberate and collective effort within Pender County Schools,” said PCS Superintendent Dr. Brad Breedlove in the announcement. “The commitment to energy efficiency underscores our responsibility as stewards of not only educational resources but also the environment. I commend the teachers, staff, administrators, and custodial teams for their dedicated implementation of the energy management program.”

Malpass Corner Elementary received an Energy Star certification in 2023.
Malpass Corner Elementary received an Energy Star certification in 2023.(Pender County Schools)

