Two-car collision on Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. impacting southbound traffic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a two-car crash on Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. in front of the Dollar Tree and Roses’ Plaza that is impacting southbound traffic.

According to a representative with Wilmington Police Department, one person was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.