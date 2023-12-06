Two-car collision on Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. impacting southbound traffic
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are responding to a two-car crash on Shipyard Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. in front of the Dollar Tree and Roses’ Plaza that is impacting southbound traffic.
According to a representative with Wilmington Police Department, one person was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries have been confirmed at this time.
