Tech Talk: Avoiding online scams while holiday shopping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people likely still need to purchase gifts ahead of the holidays.

If choosing to do so online, falling prey for a scam can easily spoil any festivities.

Jessica Holt with U.S. Cellular spoke with WECT about avoiding scams and keeping your information safe this holiday season.

“We roll our eyes every time that we have to use an uppercase letter, lowercase letter, symbol, number for passwords, but you want to take that extra step to make your passwords complicated,” Holt said. “And take that extra step of using a two step verification, so if someone does gain access to your password, you will get a text to say, kind of like that, ‘Is this really you? Somebody’s trying to gain access to your account.’”

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the past, most shoppers are still on the lookout for deals on the gifts they’re purchasing. However, stay aware of the ones that seem too good to be true.

“But if there is a deal that looks too good to be true, normally there is, and there are pretty sneaky with, like you said, your text messages. Ads will pop up sometimes to be like, ‘Oh, you can get an iPhone for $100.’ That doesn’t seem right,” Holt explains.

