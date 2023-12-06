Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tech Talk: Avoiding online scams while holiday shopping

If choosing to shop online, falling prey for a scam can easily spoil any festivities.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many people likely still need to purchase gifts ahead of the holidays.

If choosing to do so online, falling prey for a scam can easily spoil any festivities.

Jessica Holt with U.S. Cellular spoke with WECT about avoiding scams and keeping your information safe this holiday season.

“We roll our eyes every time that we have to use an uppercase letter, lowercase letter, symbol, number for passwords, but you want to take that extra step to make your passwords complicated,” Holt said. “And take that extra step of using a two step verification, so if someone does gain access to your password, you will get a text to say, kind of like that, ‘Is this really you? Somebody’s trying to gain access to your account.’”

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the past, most shoppers are still on the lookout for deals on the gifts they’re purchasing. However, stay aware of the ones that seem too good to be true.

“But if there is a deal that looks too good to be true, normally there is, and there are pretty sneaky with, like you said, your text messages. Ads will pop up sometimes to be like, ‘Oh, you can get an iPhone for $100.’ That doesn’t seem right,” Holt explains.

You can watch the full interview at the top of this story.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation into a “double murder” is underway in Bladen County, according to a release...
Sheriff’s office identifies father and daughter killed in early morning shooting near Dublin
A man was shot while attempting to give a person a ride near Whiteville on Monday, Dec. 4,...
Officials: Man shot in the face while attempting to give person a ride near Whiteville
Crews respond to log truck crash in Brunswick Co.
New laws that went into effect Dec. 1 will change North Ccarolina's concealed carry laws and...
Two new North Carolina laws change fentanyl fines, concealed carry rules
Crews responded to a three-vehicle wreck in Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the intersection...
Crews respond to three-vehicle wreck in Wilmington

Latest News

Crews responding to a chemical leak at 2271 Andrew Jackson Highway, Leland, NC, on Dec. 6, 2023
Leland Fire/Rescue crews respond to chemical leak at business
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
Autopsies reveal how carbon monoxide killed three marines found dead in car in Pender County
Chemours
NCDEQ directs Chemours to expand well testing in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, Pender counties
If choosing to shop online, falling prey for a scam can easily spoil any festivities.
Tech Talk: Avoiding online scams while holiday shopping