State sees two more adult flu deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two more people have died from the flu in North Carolina.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says that brings this season’s death toll to 9, including one child.

Of those nine deaths, five were people 65 years or older, one between 50 and 64 years old, and two between 25 and 49 years of age.

Last flu season, DHHS says there were 196 deaths in the state, including three children.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.