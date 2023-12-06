Novant employees impacted as digital services transferred to ‘external partner’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Digital Products and Services team members at Novant Health are being impacted as some of the team’s services are set to be “transferred to an external partner,” according to Novant Health.

WECT received messages from multiple Novant employees who said there would be a large number of department members laid off as the work is being outsourced.

When reached by WECT, a Novant spokesperson confirmed that it is “establishing a new IT model” for its Digital Products and Services team and some services would be “transferred to an external partner.”

The spokesperson said it is not releasing the employment numbers affected by this at this time, and that the figures could change.

“Some will have the opportunity to consider newly assigned roles and responsibilities with the redesign of this new model.”

The full statement is as follows:

“As we evolve to best support our patients, team members and communities we serve, we are establishing a new IT model for our Digital Products and Services (DPS) team. Over the next several months, some DPS services will be transferred to an external partner with demonstrated success in the healthcare industry, providing efficient, 24/7 support to optimize the user experience. We are working with team members who are impacted to ease the transition and are grateful for their service to Novant Health and our patients.

Also, we are not releasing employment figures at this time. The figures could fluctuate based on individual interests. Some will have the opportunity to consider newly assigned roles and responsibilities with the redesign of this new model.”

