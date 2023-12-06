NHCS board member: Politics at play in decision to dissolve Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Board of Education voted Tuesday to dissolve the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee. The motion to dissolve the committee passed 4-2, with four Republicans casting the deciding votes.

The push to end the EDI Committee was led by the Committee Chair and Board of Education Vice-Chair Melissa Mason. During her 2022 campaign, Mason called for equity to be removed from all district policies.

Mason was made chair of the EDI committee by Board Chairman Pete Wildeboer about one year ago. Other members of the EDI Committee were caught off guard when Mason said last week that she wanted the board to consider dissolving the committee.

“My campaign was run on a certain platform. So, I came into this kind of skeptical, but I came in with a willingness to listen and I don’t feel that I came on and was aggressive or angry or anything like that,” Mason said to the EDI Committee Monday. “I just came in, I sat, and I listened and that’s what I did.”

Mason says she is concerned with a lack of progress from the EDI Committee. She said the committee’s only assigned objective from the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan had already been accomplished.

“I don’t want to waste people’s time,” Mason said. “And I didn’t see forward motion in the future.”

According to the New Hanover County School’s Strategic Plan, the EDI is one of six district priorities. In the plan, the EDI Committee was assigned to ‘Build out system-wide shared language definition of Equity.’

During Monday’s EDI Committee meeting, several members of the committee questioned Mason’s reasoning, with many expressing concern that the committee had not been given the proper resources to address issues like disproportionate suspensions and staff training.

Chief EDI Officer Malcolm Johnson said he had not been instructed to conduct EDI training and questioned what could happen now that the committee is dissolved.

“We created an environment where there’s no accountability for a mishap, there’s no accountability when we hear microaggressions and we have biases that take place within our in our space,” Johnson said. “And how can we educate our community when we can’t get off the ground here?”

Board Member Stephanie Walker, a Democrat, was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting but says she would have voted against dissolving the committee. She says the vote is a result of partisan politics.

“I’m very disheartened and frustrated that certain board members voted to dissolve the committee for purely partisan political reasons or because they promised to do so in their campaigns,” Walker said.

Board Member Stephanie Kraybill, a Republican who typically votes with the board’s two Democrats, says she is concerned about politics playing too big of a role in the majority of the board’s decisions.

“I’m really disappointed that we aren’t more open-minded with the focus on our students and helping all of our students succeed in whatever manner that we have at our disposal,” Kraybill said.

Kraybill says the district has yet to renew Johnson’s contract for next school year. She wonders how this will impact the future of EDI within the district.

Johnson says he is disappointed with the board’s decision to get rid of the EDI Committee.

“I’m worried that if we do not have a Chief Equity Officer anymore, then where does the oversight happen?” Kraybill said.

“It is the prerogative of the New Hanover County School Board to set the strategic direction for our school district and the duty of the New Hanover County School Superintendent to meet those expectations,” said Johnson. “Despite my disappointment in the decision, I commend the unwavering commitment of the NHCS EDI Board committee members, both current and former, in advocating for equitable treatment for students and staff.”

The board will likely have to revisit its strategic plan, with the vote passing to dissolve the EDI Committee effective Jan. 1.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.