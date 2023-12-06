NHC Board of Education votes to dissolve Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion committee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School board voted 4-2 to dissolve the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee at Tuesday’s meeting after Melissa Mason who chaired the board, motioned for its abandonment.

But, the decision got some pushback from members of the board and the community.

“If you disband the EDI committee, it tells the community you stand for dishonesty, partiality and injustice,” said Tim Merrick, one person who spoke out against the dissolvemement during the call to the audience portion of the meeting.

Those who advocated to keep the committee say it’s a way to make sure every student’s voice is recognized in the County school system.

“Getting rid of this committee would assume that New Hanover County Schools has completely addressed the racial and economic disparities that exist within and between schools and they have not,” said Dr. Jamie Pond, another person who spoke during a call to the audience. “Addressing inequities in schools is not a one-and-done process, especially for a county that has a history or for a county that continues to ignore the voices of our community as they identify and speak out against these issues.”

Opponents called it unnecessary, saying the board gets enough input from individual schools and other committees when it comes to equity, diversity and inclusion issues.

“I have a seven-year-old grandson...I don’t want him growing up to learn that he is part of some white privileged group oppressor just because of the color of his skin. And I don’t want his classmates who might be students of color thinking that they are victims or members of some oppressor,” said David Perry, an individual who spoke during the call to the audience portion of the meeting. “Neither is true. When are we going to get to the point that we least treat our children by the content of their character, not the color of their skin? I think the time is now.”

Board members Pat Bradford and Stephanie Kraybill both attended Monday night’s committee meeting, to see what work it accomplished.

“I was very disappointed, I was appalled. I saw no appreciation for diversity and inclusion, I saw a great deal of hate,” said Bradford.

Bradford voted to dissolve it.

“There was no hate in that room and there was no disrespect. And anybody can go back and watch the people on that committee were very respectful in the way they presented the topics,” said Kraybill.

Kraybill voted to keep it.

She said the board needs to come up with a plan for how NHCS intends to navigate DEI issues going forward without the oversight of the committee.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.