Leland Fire/Rescue crews respond to chemical leak at business

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue crews responded to the scene of a small chemical leak at a local business at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Per the LFR, crews evacuated the business at 2271 Andrew Jackson Highway, and hazmat crews had the leak contained by 11:15 a.m. The leak was at a facility for Aprinnova, a company that provides ingredients for cosmetics.

Nobody was injured and there isn’t a threat to the public or environment, according to the LFR.

“North Carolina Emergency Management, Brunswick County Emergency Management, a North Carolina regional response team from Wilmington, Brunswick County EMS, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are also responding,” an LFR announcement states.

