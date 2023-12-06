Lane of US 17 S reopens near Winnabow following crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of US 17 S closed as crews responded to a crash just before 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

According to a representative with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the lane is now reopen.

A vehicle traveling south on US 17 ran off the road to the right before striking a ditch, per the representative. It then went airborne before coming to a rest on the highway.

The driver was evaluated by EMS on the scene and did not require further medical intervention.

