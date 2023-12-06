Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: chilly winds Wednesday, stronger front Sunday

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As a disturbance in the polar jet stream streaks over the Cape Fear Region, your First Alert Forecast opens with mixed sun and clouds this Wednesday. A few of the clouds may present dark gray bases and even spit a raindrop, but the chance of measurable precipitation will remain very low overall. Have your jacket ready for temperatures struggling through the 40s and 50s and brisk northwest winds that may gust over 20 mph at times.

Following the Wednesday chill will be Wednesday night cold with low temperatures from the upper 20s to middle 30s under clearing skies. Expect sunny 50s Thursday and, under continued dry skies, a push for the 60s Friday.

An approaching cold front will bring a mild weekend with daily highs near 70. Saturday will be the tamer of the days with a 20% rain chance. By Sunday, be alert for higher 60% shower and storm chances and 30+ mph wind gusts.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!

