‘Don’t know when he’ll be back’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA, father says
Jerry Hurst, Hayden’s dad, tweeted that he was diagnosed by a independent neurologist.
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), according to his father.
Jerry Hurst tweeted that his son was diagnosed with PTA by an independent neurologist from a hit he took against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.
“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back,” Jerry tweeted. “Prayers appreciated!”
Post-traumatic amnesia (PTA) is the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.