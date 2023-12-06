Senior Connect
‘Don’t know when he’ll be back’: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst diagnosed with PTA, father says

Jerry Hurst, Hayden’s dad, tweeted that he was diagnosed by a independent neurologist.
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half...
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst (81) stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)(Erin Hooley | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), according to his father.

Jerry Hurst tweeted that his son was diagnosed with PTA by an independent neurologist from a hit he took against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back,” Jerry tweeted. “Prayers appreciated!”

Post-traumatic amnesia (PTA) is the time after a period of unconsciousness when the injured person is conscious and awake but is behaving or talking in a bizarre or uncharacteristic manner.

