Dirt bike rider airlifted following collision with truck near Currie

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - A dirt bike rider received serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a collision with a truck on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative.

The collision happened on Blueberry Road, near Currie, according to the representative. Two dirt bike riders were traveling on the shoulder of the road when they attempted to turn around without looking behind them.

One of the riders made the turn, but the other collided with an oncoming Ford F-150.

The NCSHP responded shortly after 6 p.m.

The rider that was hit was not wearing a helmet and was airlifted to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Per the NCSHP, the truck driver was not at fault in the incident.

