Civil Works Contracting donates 100 bikes to Weller’s Wheels

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Civil Works Contracting made an effort to spread holiday cheer by donating 100 bikes to Weller’s Wheels on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The company donated the bikes at the Bob King Buick GMC, and they will go to children in need.

“Thanks to the tremendous effort and generosity of our employees, we were able to raise over $6000 to purchase these bicycles. This initiative means a lot to us, and we’re truly grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community this year,” said Sarra Sullivan with Civil Works Contracting.

You can still donate bikes to Weller’s Wheels until Dec. 8 at the Salvation Army Holiday Donation Center and at the Bob King dealership. You can learn more online here.

