Chief of Oak Island Water Rescue announces departure

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Chief Pete Grendze of Oak Island Water Rescue announced his departure from the agency in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

“Over the past two years, it has been an incredible honor and privilege to serve as the Chief of Oak Island Water Rescue. I am immensely grateful for the ongoing support and encouragement that you, our community, have provided throughout my tenure,” Grendze wrote.

Grendze previously served as a firefighter at the Mentor Fire & Rescue in Mentor, Ohio for 26 years before leaving in 2014. He served as the chief of Oak Island Water Rescue for two years.

“Once again, thank you for the support, trust, and camaraderie that you have shown me throughout my tenure. Oak Island Water Rescue holds a special place in my heart. Tomorrow, I will have the pleasure of introducing you to the new officers who will be guiding this team forward,” Grendze wrote.

