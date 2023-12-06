Senior Connect
CFCC placed on academic warning by college accreditation commission

Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
Cape Fear Community College/CFCC
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College has been placed on academic warning for one year by a college accreditation commission, per a school announcement from Dec. 6.

The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) oversees higher-education accreditation in southern states, and its comprehensive fifth-year review of CFCC found that it was non-compliant with two standards out of dozens reviewed. The college still is fully accredited and says the warning “offers an opportunity to address identified areas of non-compliance.”

The college plans on addressing standard 6.1 “Full-Time Faculty.” CFCC says that it “is confident in our adherence to the standard,” but that the documentation it submitted didn’t clearly show that it was following the standards.

The college says that it also was non-compliant with standard 8.1 “Student Achievement”.

“Although CFCC showed proof to confirm that we adhered to the standard, we did not provide adequate evidence,” the CFCC announcement states.

The SACSCOC will track the school’s progress in adhering to the standards. Once Dec. 2024 comes around, the SACSCOC will decide its next course of action depending on whether CFCC complies with the rules. If CFCC doesn’t make progress towards meeting the requirements, potential penalties range from keeping the college under a warning, placing it under probation or potentially removing it from membership entirely.

