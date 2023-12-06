Senior Connect
Autopsies reveal how carbon monoxide killed three marines found dead in car in Pender County

From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg
From left to right: Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg(U.S. Marines 2nd Marine Logistics Group)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Autopsies obtained by WECT reveal new details about how carbon monoxide poisoning killed three marines found dead in a car in Pender County earlier this year.

Tanner J. Kaltenberg, Merax C. Dockery and Ivan R. Garcia were found on Sunday, July 23, at the Speedway in Hampstead.

Autopsy indicates carbon monoxide poisoning caused death of three Marines found dead in Pender Co.

Per the autopsies, there was no obvious sign of suicide, foul play or drug use.

“The car was noted to be “lowered” and it was noted that the exhaust pipes were not connected and were rusted. It appeared that exhaust from the vehicle would have been released under the passenger cabin of the vehicle and not at the rear bumper. The vehicles [sic] key was noted to be in the on position. It was also determined the air conditioning was on at the time fuel ran out,” Garcia’s autopsy states.

The autopsy also notes that gas station footage showed the vehicle parked at the Speedway at 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, and “no one got in or out of the vehicle for the duration.”

