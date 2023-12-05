Sheriff’s office: Man shot in the face while attempting to give person a ride near Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A man was shot while attempting to give a person a ride near Whiteville on Monday, Dec. 4, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s office representative says that the man was shot in the face when he arrived to give a person a ride at Camp Ground Road near Whiteville. The incident report lists the time of the assault at around 9:23 p.m.

The CCSO says Whiteville Rescue was called, and the victim was flown to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CCSO didn’t have an update on the victim’s condition.

