One person airlifted following crash near East Bladen High School

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Following a crash near East Bladen High School on Monday, Dec. 4, one person had to be airlifted for medical treatment, according to the Elizabethtown Fire Department.

According to the release from the fire department, crews responded to the accident near the school just before 8 a.m.

“A Landing Zone was prepared in the parking lot of the high school,” the EFD states.

WECT has reached out for more information, and updates will be provided as more details become available.

