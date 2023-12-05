NC Rep. Patrick McHenry announces retirement from Congress

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina Rep. Patrick McHenry is not seeking re-election.

On Tuesday, McHenry announced he will be retiring from Congress at the end of his current term, which ends in January of 2025.

“This is not a decision I come to lightly, but I believe there is a season for everything and – for me – this season has come to an end,” McHenry said in a statement.

McHenry represents North Carolina’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Alexander, Burke, Cleveland, Gaston, Lincoln, Catawba, Caldwell and Iredell Counties. He was first sworn in on Jan. 3, 2005.

He recently led the House as Speaker Pro Tempore while representatives searched for a new speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the role.

“Thank you to my bosses at home in western North Carolina for giving me the opportunity to serve you,” McHenry said. “I strived each day in this job to not let you down. Being entrusted as your voice in Washington is my highest honor and that remains true today. My goal has always been to be a voice for western North Carolina to Washington, not the other way around.”

Rep. Richard Hudson of NC’s 9th Congressional District, released a statement following McHenry’s decision.

“Patrick McHenry is a giant of the House and will go down in history as one of the most consequential Members to have ever served in the US Congress,” he said. “His decades of service to the people of North Carolina and his leadership as Speaker Pro Tem during an unprecedented time for the House of Representatives will leave a lasting impact on future generations.”

