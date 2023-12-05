N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to host public hearing for proposed Pender Co. shellfish leases
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Pender County will be held by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
The hearing, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held in-person at the Surf City Municipal Complex in Hampstead and by WebEx.
According to officials, Pirate Oysters, LLC, has applied for a 0.88-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in Topsail Marshes, and Michael Conor MacNair has applied for a 10-acre water column lease in Waters Bay.
“The public may comment on the above lease applications in person at the hearing or by WebEx,” a news release states. “To facilitate online comments, the Division is asking those who wish to speak via WebEx to pre-register here by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Those who wish to comment in-person should sign up on-site between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the night of the hearing.
“Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found here.”
Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1:
- Online Comments will be accepted through an online form available here.
- Mailed Comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@deq.nc.gov.
