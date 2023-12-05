N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries to host public hearing for proposed Pender Co. shellfish leases

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Pender County will be held by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

The hearing, which starts at 6 p.m., will be held in-person at the Surf City Municipal Complex in Hampstead and by WebEx.

According to officials, Pirate Oysters, LLC, has applied for a 0.88-acre shellfish bottom lease and water column lease in Topsail Marshes, and Michael Conor MacNair has applied for a 10-acre water column lease in Waters Bay.

“The public may comment on the above lease applications in person at the hearing or by WebEx,” a news release states. “To facilitate online comments, the Division is asking those who wish to speak via WebEx to pre-register here by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Those who wish to comment in-person should sign up on-site between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. the night of the hearing.

“Public hearing information, including the web conference link, call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation reports can be found here.”

Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1:

Online Comments will be accepted through an online form available here

Mailed Comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@deq.nc.gov.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.