Log truck crash closes portion of Camp Branch Road in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Camp Branch Road, near Makatoka Road and NC 211, is shut down as crews respond to a log truck crash, according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Wreck on Camp Branch Rd near Makatoka Rd involving logging truck jackknifed and in the wood line,” the BCSO announcement states. “Camp Branch Rd shut down for extended duration due to roadway being blocked. Shut down at Makatoka and 211 side.”

