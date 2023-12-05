Former Charleston Co. deputy seen assaulting suspect in new body camera footage

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has released the body camera footage showing a now-former deputy assaulting a suspect after an October car pursuit and confirmed the demotion of his supervisor in relation to the handling of the incident.

The agency “immediately” fired James “Hank” Carter after reviewing the footage on November 9 for “egregious conduct “amid an internal investigation.

In the nearly 24-minute-long video recorded on Oct. 21, Carter can be seen hitting Rashard Duncan multiple times in the face after Duncan had tripped and fallen. At the time, Carter was pursuing Duncan for failure to stop for blue lights according to court documents.

As Carter approaches him, Duncan is in a kneeling position facing him with both hands down by his side.

Duncan’s lawyers claim Carter used a racial slur during the altercation.

After handcuffing the victim, while walking to the patrol vehicle, Carter can be heard saying “Enjoy that little nap?” in an apparent acknowledgment that the victim lost consciousness while being struck, court documents state.

Duncan was out on bond for drug-related charges from March at the time of the assault. He also has multiple pending charges and has previously been convicted of illegal firearm possession and was sentenced to one year in prison.

Duncan told SLED investigators he had lost consciousness during the assault.

It took 19 days after the incident for the Sheriff’s Office to terminate Carter. The agency cited the delay due to when Carter’s supervisor, Tim Carroll, turned in his use-of-force packet to the patrol captain who then alerted the Office of Professional Standards.

Carroll was demoted from sergeant to master deputy and taken off of patrol last Friday, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amber Allen.

Timothy Carroll, a 16-year veteran of the force, was demoted in relation to his handling of the case. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

It is Charleston County Sheriff’s Office policy that the “supervisor responsible for monitoring the pursuit” must submit copies of all documentation and video through chain of command “by the next duty day or as soon as practical.”

The video was circulating inside the department between supervisors and subordinates, according to an email sent to staff by Captain Scott Eubanks on Nov. 16.

“At this point, any viewing or sharing of the video is unauthorized and will result in disciplinary action,” Eubanks wrote.

Sheriff Kirstin Graziano called Carter’s termination “an easy decision” to make in a statement following a review of the tape.

Investigators charged Carter with assault and misconduct in office. He was granted bond last week.

SLED’s investigation is “active and ongoing” at this time.

