Forever Family: Child advocate shares her own adoption story

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most of the child advocates working with our Forever Family partners at Family Foster Care Agency Seven Homes are adoptive and foster parents themselves. This week, we want to bring you the story of one of them.

Katelyn, who works with the agency, also is a foster parent and went on to adopt with her husband in a way they never expected.

“It is not easy, but it is so rewarding. To see those kids grow, and expand their world, it is a feeling like no other,” she said. “When a child comes into your home, it is your responsibility to show them love. Show them care. Show them what things can be, and when they go home, they can take that with them and use it for the rest of their lives. You want them to go home, we want them to go home. When that is not possible, we do look for an adoptive family; because every child deserves permanency.”

The couple did not anticipate adopting a teenager.

“Seven Homes gave us that call, and we never expected to take in a teenager, we were thinking ten and under, but we said yes,” she said. “And it has been the most amazing experience. We were a young couple, we were 25 and 26 years old and taking in a 13-year-old so, not much age difference there, but it made it fun.

“We could do things with him that we could not necessarily do if he was a little one. It was just fun because were were still young enough to do all those fun activities and run around with him. My son is now 18, so we are in a whole other world of learning how to grow up and take care of ourselves, what bills look like, it is very different, but I would never take it back. I would never do it any differently.”

To learn more about adopting or helping children in foster care, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care by visiting foreverfamily.org

