First Alert Forecast: a dry December week continues, with one possible exception

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a sunny or partly sunny and seasonably crisp Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 60s. Enjoy the rays while they last! Sunset will come at an early 5:00 p.m. on Topsail Island and, at most, three or four minutes later across western sections of the Cape Fear Region.

With the exception of a quick, stray shower possibility Wednesday, your First Alert Forecast is dry for the rest of the work and school week. Temperatures will chill with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. This weekend, readings will rebound to near 70 ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances then, by the way: 10% Saturday, 50% Sunday.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

