Community meeting set to discuss cleanup at Navassa Superfund Site

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - A community meeting and information session on the latest information about cleanup at an 87-acre site is set for Thursday, Dec. 7.

Efforts continue to clean up contaminated soil at the Kerr-McGee Chemical Corp - Navassa Superfund Site, which was contaminated by creosote chemicals used to treat wood used at the site from 1936 to 1974.

The community meeting at Navassa Community Center will run from 6 to 7 p.m. in-person and virtually, and a drop-in session will run from 7 to 8 p.m. in-person only. You can join the meeting virtually via Zoom or by calling (301) 715-8592 with meeting ID 946 584 8922 and passcode 664564.

“The cleanup of contaminated surface soil at the ±16-acre Operable Unit 2 (OU2) area and hiring and training opportunities for local individuals and businesses to perform the work will be among several discussion topics. The meeting will also serve as the EPA Remedial Action kickoff meeting. Updates will also be shared on the upcoming sale of ±87 acres owned by the Multistate Trust,” an announcement from the Multistate Environmental Response Trust states.

The meeting will be hosted by the trust, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

