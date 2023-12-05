Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants to refill supplies for her students

(Credit: Pixabay via MGN)
By Frances Weller
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They are the most basic yet some of the most essential supplies in any elementary school classroom - whiteboards and markers.

They are critical to math lessons but those supplies only last so long. That’s why Ashley Castillo, a 3-5 grade teacher at Wilmington Preparatory Academy, is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school supplies.

“My students have been doing a wonderful job this year,” Castillo says on her DonorsChoose page. “They are a kind and hilarious bunch as well! However, we are needing to refill/replace some essential supplies. My students will use scissors to help out with our interactive notebooks for review. The students will also use the whiteboards and markers to help us review our math lessons. The headphones and speakers will allow us to study our multiplication facts by using fun songs for memorization. The folders will help us keep all of our classwork and homework well organized! All of these things combined will most definitely make the class successful!”

Some of the other items on her list include computer speakers and low-odor dry-erase markers. Ms. Castillo needs $467 in donations to get the supplies. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to donate, click here.

