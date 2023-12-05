Columbus County commissioners vote to apply for $52 million grant to build new school

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to apply for a grant to build a new school for preschool through eighth-grade students.

The $52 million grant would help the county build a new school in the eastern part of the county, consolidating Acme Delco Elementary and Hallsboro-Artesia Elementary into the new school. The school would also include students who were moved from the now-closed Acme Delco Middle and Hallsboro-Artesia Middle.

Per the grant application, the new school would serve about 950 students and replace facilities built back in the 1950s. The county is hoping to get the funding from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund.

The application continues, saying that a study conducted on school facilities in 2016 found “that facilities were profoundly deficient in structural integrity, instructional space, and general safety. Compounding these issues was the fact that parts of the county had experienced a decline in student enrollment for several years.”

The issue, per the county, is that it would be even more expensive to fix the old faculties than to build a new, single school; having two schools at less than half capacity makes it difficult for the county to save money for a new one.

Because of these issues, the students at Acme-Delco Middle and Hallsboro Middle were temporarily moved to East Columbus High School in 2019.

The application says that many staff are shared between schools over 25 miles apart, forcing these staff to waste time driving when they could be working with students.

