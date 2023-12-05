Cape Fear Memorial Bridge closures to increase emergency response times starting Jan. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With NCDOT shutting down two lanes on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge that lead into Wilmington, first responders are now in the process of planning out detours to get patients to the hospital for treatment.

The fastest way to get from Brunswick County to Novant NHRMC will be closed in January, and the closures will increase the time it takes to transport emergency patients.

Officials estimate it takes around eight minutes to get from the base of the bridge to the nearest hospital, but when the closures begin, it will increase up 10 15-20 minutes depending on the detour and traffic.

Director Lyle Johnston of Brunswick County EMS says they have plans to work with New Hanover County EMS to provide mutual aid and ensure response times are as quick as possible.

“The biggest thing I would say is that we are making plans, we’re gonna take care of you, trust the paramedics, don’t change what you do for healthcare,” Johnston said.

For emergencies that are time-sensitive like stroke or trauma cases, Brunswick County EMS can airlift patients to avoid traffic.

Other first responders are also planning for the bridge closures, with WPD stating they are waiting for detours to be finalized by the county and state.

