Sheriff’s office: Two people dead following early morning shooting near Dublin

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people are dead following an early morning shooting in Brunswick County, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a representative with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, units responded just after 4 a.m. to Governors Estate Drive, near Dublin.

During a family gathering, a father allegedly shot his 35-year-old daughter. Another person stepped in to take the weapon away, and ended up shooting the father in self-defense.

The father and daughter both succumbed to their injuries. An investigation is ongoing at this time.

