Unexpected love leads seniors to get married months after meeting

John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February, in Danville, Virginia. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Two senior citizens are getting a second chance at true love.

John Hungarland, 84, met Jackie Moore, 67, when he moved into Commonwealth Senior Living in February, in Danville, Virginia.

“Each meal, she would come in with other ladies and say, ‘Hey, John!’” Hungarland said. “I didn’t know who she was. In fact, I asked one of the people at my table, ‘Who is that crazy lady?’”

Moore says she wanted him to have a “welcoming community home” at the assisted living complex.

A few months later, after participating in activities like planting flowers together, they fell in love and began talking about marriage.

“We just laugh, I mean, about anything. I hadn’t laughed this much in years,” Moore said.

Hungarland says Moore “laughs a lot” and he loves it.

“We have an excellent relationship. In fact, we set up a time every day to chat and laugh and talk about the day’s events,” he said.

On Friday, they had their wedding at the complex with close friends and family.

“We both had been married in the past. So, this is all different. In fact, we’ve tried to figure out why and we don’t understand. But, we both have so, so much in common. I think we both felt it at the same time and this worked out great,” Hungarland said.

Hungarland’s previous wife passed away and Moore went through a divorce. They both say marrying again was never on their minds.

“Not at all. No, that was the last thing on my list,” Moore said.

She says it is “like a godsend” that they met each other.

The newlyweds are hoping to go on an Alaskan cruise for their honeymoon.

