Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UNCW pausing Razor Walker Awards after input from faculty

Watson College of Education
Watson College of Education(UNCW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Monday, Dec. 4, that it will pause the Razor Walker Awards for the 2024 cycle after input from the campus community.

The statement was sent by the UNCW Office of University Relations on behalf of Interim Dean Carol McNulty and Provost and Vice Chancellor James J. Winebrake.

After input from the college faculty and staff and the Chancellor’s Cabinet, UNCW says it is going to review and potential reimagine the awards, which are presented annually by the Watson College of Education.

“To facilitate this review, we will establish a committee composed of faculty, staff, and other stakeholders to engage in an open dialogue about the awards. We will consult with the WCE leadership and others regarding the committee’s composition and expect to have the committee in place for the spring semester. The goal of the committee will be to produce recommendations about the Razor Walker Awards for consideration by university leadership. We look forward to the collaborative process that lies ahead in 2024,” the announcement states.

The award was the subject of controversy earlier this year after it was given to Sen. Michael Lee, who sponsored SB 49. also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Hundreds of people signed a petition critiquing the decision to give Lee the award.

“As a sponsor of the unapologetically anti-gay SB 49, a state bill which would ban all curricular inclusion of LGBTQ people and topics in grades K-4, Sen. Lee is actively advancing legislation that will discriminate against and hurt children and families across our state,” the petition states.

Lee provided a statement in response, claiming that the petition is misleading:

“While I respect the petitioners exercising their First Amendment rights, they are intentionally misleading the public about what Senate Bill 49 does. That bill requires that all instructional material be age appropriate, and prohibits instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, and sexuality in kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms. Children at that age need to be focused on learning the fundamentals. Nothing in the bill prevents students from talking about their unique family structures. To say otherwise shows a complete lack of understanding of the legislation or a willful disregard for the truth.” he said.

Hundreds sign petition asking UNCW to rescind award given to Sen. Michael Lee

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at the age of 20.
Local family sells mistletoes to raise money for brain tumor research
Road work generic.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to make repairs to W. Bay St. in Southport
The Cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.
Local hip hop artists to perform at cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.
Per the NCDOT, a traffic signal was installed at the intersection a while ago, but some...
Crews to add roundabout to Bladen Co. intersection with history of dangerous crashes