UNCW pausing Razor Walker Awards after input from faculty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW announced Monday, Dec. 4, that it will pause the Razor Walker Awards for the 2024 cycle after input from the campus community.

The statement was sent by the UNCW Office of University Relations on behalf of Interim Dean Carol McNulty and Provost and Vice Chancellor James J. Winebrake.

After input from the college faculty and staff and the Chancellor’s Cabinet, UNCW says it is going to review and potential reimagine the awards, which are presented annually by the Watson College of Education.

“To facilitate this review, we will establish a committee composed of faculty, staff, and other stakeholders to engage in an open dialogue about the awards. We will consult with the WCE leadership and others regarding the committee’s composition and expect to have the committee in place for the spring semester. The goal of the committee will be to produce recommendations about the Razor Walker Awards for consideration by university leadership. We look forward to the collaborative process that lies ahead in 2024,” the announcement states.

The award was the subject of controversy earlier this year after it was given to Sen. Michael Lee, who sponsored SB 49. also known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights.

Hundreds of people signed a petition critiquing the decision to give Lee the award.

“As a sponsor of the unapologetically anti-gay SB 49, a state bill which would ban all curricular inclusion of LGBTQ people and topics in grades K-4, Sen. Lee is actively advancing legislation that will discriminate against and hurt children and families across our state,” the petition states.

Lee provided a statement in response, claiming that the petition is misleading:

“While I respect the petitioners exercising their First Amendment rights, they are intentionally misleading the public about what Senate Bill 49 does. That bill requires that all instructional material be age appropriate, and prohibits instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, and sexuality in kindergarten through fourth grade classrooms. Children at that age need to be focused on learning the fundamentals. Nothing in the bill prevents students from talking about their unique family structures. To say otherwise shows a complete lack of understanding of the legislation or a willful disregard for the truth.” he said.

