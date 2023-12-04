Senior Connect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to make repairs to W. Bay St. in Southport

Road work generic.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of W. Bay Street will be closed later this month so City of Southport crews can make erosion repairs.

The street will be closed between S. Lord Street and S. Caswell Ave. from Dec. 11-19.

“Please use caution in this area as large riprap and equipment will be present,” a Facebook post from the city states. “If the road is in good condition, it will be opened for the holiday, then closed again beginning January 2nd throughout the entirety of the project.

“Please use alternative routes and extra caution in the area.”

