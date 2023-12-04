Tar Heel Middle School to move to virtual learning as crews complete renovations

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Tar Heel Middle School will transition to virtual learning Dec. 11-15 and on Jan. 2 as crews complete renovations at the new school.

“Tar Heel Middle will be moving to virtual learning next week so crews can finish up the renovation at the new school and start paving for the new parking lot. They will be tearing down the current school over the next few weeks to get this done,” a Bladen County Schools representative says.

Tar Heel Middle students will sent home with materials on Dec. 8 ahead of the temporary move to virtual learning.

