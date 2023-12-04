Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Tar Heel Middle School to move to virtual learning as crews complete renovations

Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - Tar Heel Middle School will transition to virtual learning Dec. 11-15 and on Jan. 2 as crews complete renovations at the new school.

“Tar Heel Middle will be moving to virtual learning next week so crews can finish up the renovation at the new school and start paving for the new parking lot. They will be tearing down the current school over the next few weeks to get this done,” a Bladen County Schools representative says.

Tar Heel Middle students will sent home with materials on Dec. 8 ahead of the temporary move to virtual learning.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at the age of 20.
Local family sells mistletoes to raise money for brain tumor research
Per the NCDOT, a traffic signal was installed at the intersection a while ago, but some...
Crews to add roundabout to Bladen Co. intersection with history of dangerous crashes
Jennings D. Edge, former president of the Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors, passed...
Former fire department board president honored with posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Cole Swindell's 2024 "Win the Night Tour" will feature special guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Cole Swindell to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose