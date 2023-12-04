Sewage spill reported in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that a sewer spill occurred in the 1200 block of Canal Drive, near Starfish Lane.

According to the town, less than 500 gallons were spilled.

A precautionary swimming advisory has been issued in the area, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. According to the NCDEQ’s swimming advisory map, a precautionary advisory is issued for a “stormwater discharge area, including areas impacted by excessive rain events.”

“The Town of Carolina Beach experienced a sewer spill of less than 500 gallons in the 1200 block of Canal Drive. The spill was reported to the NC Department of Environmental Quality and the issue has been resolved,” the announcement from the town states.

