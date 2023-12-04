Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug charges after traffic stop

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demonte Tevon James on drug charges on Friday, Dec. 1, per the PCSO.

James was arrested after months of investigation by the sheriff’s office with the help of Duplin and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

“Demonte James was in possession of cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop near the Pender and Duplin County line on Hwy 117,” a PCSO announcement states.

He is being held under no bond and was charged with:

Sell Schedule I

Deliver Schedule I

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule I (2 counts )

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule II

Manufacture of Cocaine

Manufacture of Schedule I (2 counts)

Manufacture II

Felony Possession of Cocaine

Felony Possession of Schedule I

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

