Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug charges after traffic stop

Demonte Tevon James
Demonte Tevon James(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office arrested Demonte Tevon James on drug charges on Friday, Dec. 1, per the PCSO.

James was arrested after months of investigation by the sheriff’s office with the help of Duplin and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

“Demonte James was in possession of cocaine and fentanyl during a traffic stop near the Pender and Duplin County line on Hwy 117,” a PCSO announcement states.

He is being held under no bond and was charged with:

  • Sell Schedule I
  • Deliver Schedule I
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Cocaine
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule I (2 counts )
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Schedule II
  • Manufacture of Cocaine
  • Manufacture of Schedule I (2 counts)
  • Manufacture II
  • Felony Possession of Cocaine
  • Felony Possession of Schedule I
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at the age of 20.
Mother and son with brain tumors raise awareness by selling mistletoe
The result of a fire on Pierce Cemetary Road near Hallsboro in Columbus County on Dec. 1, 2023.
Officials identify two killed in Hallsboro area house fire
SCOTTY McCREERY INVITED TO BECOME MEMBER OF THE GRAND OLE OPRY
Garner’s Scotty McCreery invited to join Grand Ole Opry
Fire and EMS crews in the Bolivia area responded to a crash involving an ATV on Sunday, Dec. 3.
One person airlifted following ATV crash in Bolivia area