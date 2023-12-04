One person airlifted following ATV crash in Bolivia area

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Fire and EMS crews in the Bolivia area responded to a crash involving an ATV on Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to the Bolivia Fire Department, one person was airlifted to receive further medical treatment following the incident, in which an ATV crashed into a building.

“Great work on a quick response by all involved!” the fire department states.

