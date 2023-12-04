Senior Connect
One person airlifted following ATV crash in Bolivia area

Fire and EMS crews in the Bolivia area responded to a crash involving an ATV on Sunday, Dec. 3.
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Fire and EMS crews in the Bolivia area responded to a crash involving an ATV on Sunday, Dec. 3.

According to the Bolivia Fire Department, one person was airlifted to receive further medical treatment following the incident, in which an ATV crashed into a building.

“Great work on a quick response by all involved!” the fire department states.

