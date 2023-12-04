One lane of Wrightsville Beach drawbridge to close Monday

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of the Wrightsville Beach drawbridge is set to close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the announcement, the eastbound, right lane is set to close.

“Be alert in the area and watch for crews!” the NCDOT states.

