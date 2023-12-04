Mother and son with brain tumors raise money for research selling mistletoe

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Juxon Morgan Lankford found out she was living with multiple brain tumors at 20 years- old, years later she found out her nine year-old son would also face the same struggles of living with a difficult diagnoses.

Lankford and her son Luke are diagnosed with cavernous malformations. Benign tumors that grow in the brain impacting a persons day to day life. Lankford says she found out about her diagnoses after experiencing seizures.

“So I was 20 years old, and I was having what’s called sensory seizures, which was numbness and tingling in my arm, they did MRIs and found two large cavernomas in my brain.”

Lankford says she then went on to have surgery at John Hopkins to remove the tumors, that was over 20 years ago and it was just the beginning of a life long battle.

“Unfortunately, with this disease, you can grow them at any time in your life and so I had another surgery in 2017 to remove one in my cerebellum.”

Although Lankford is currently living with four tumors. She went on to have children and pursue a career. The gene that causes cavernous malformations has a 50% chance of being passed down. Lankford says she did not know about the risk of pregnancy when she decided to have children.

She went on to have two kids, her 9 year-old son Luke, and thirteen year-old daughter. Her daughter does not have the gene that causes the tumors but, her son does.

“We learned at his birth that he had the genetic factors and we’ve been monitoring him since he was a every year.”

Luke currently lives with six tumors. Lankford and her son take daily medications and partake in yearly MRI’s.

“There is a medication called propranolol and it’s a beta blocker that they are using as experimental treatments to treat these things and in hopes that they it will shrink them and prevents new ones from growing. So Luke’s my son is the first child to be on propranolol to treat cavernomas.”

With evolving developments in medications, Lankford hopes to have a cure soon. Together the family sells mistletoe to raise money for a charity called Alliance To Cure.

“We are selling mistletoe that my children and I harvested from local trees and we are selling it to benefit a charity called Alliance To Cure. It’s a charity that is near and dear to my heart that funds research.”

On Saturday at Biggers Market Lankford, her son Luke and her daughter Sadie sat down to sell mistletoe they harvested. The family raised over $1000.

“Selling mistletoe every year is something that my children have loved getting into. And it just puts us in a wonderful Christmas spirit. But people in our community love to donate to this charity and to bring mistletoe into their home.”

Lankford says raising money for a cure is important because of the risk that come with living with cavernous malformations. Lankford and her son both need to stay away from stress and anything gravity defying to avoid any complications.

“The risk with them is hemorrhaging. So because the walls it’s basically clumps of blood vessels and so the walls are very thin and that puts you at risk of hemorrhaging so you really want to watch your blood pressure.”

Lankford’s daughters Sadie says she is happy to support her mom and brother by helping sell mistletoe for tumor research.

“It worries me sometimes knowing that there is something dangerous that could potentially happen to them. And I feel bad because like there are some things that they’re missing out on. And I hate that they always have to have that in the back of their mind. So doing this and knowing that I could possibly help them makes me feel so good,” said Sadie Lankford.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.