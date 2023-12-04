Local hip hop artists to perform at cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local hip hop lovers and rappers are set to perform at a cypher set for this Friday at Waterline Brewing Co.

The free event will run from 9 p.m. into late at night. Fuzz Jaxx and Haji P. will host the event featuring DJ Slim Deluxe and DJ Rewind Selector.

A cypher gives rappers a chance to take turns freestyling over a beat chosen by the event’s DJs.

Waterline Brewing Co. is located at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.