Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Local hip hop artists to perform at cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.

The Cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.
The Cypher at Waterline Brewing Co.(The Cypher)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local hip hop lovers and rappers are set to perform at a cypher set for this Friday at Waterline Brewing Co.

The free event will run from 9 p.m. into late at night. Fuzz Jaxx and Haji P. will host the event featuring DJ Slim Deluxe and DJ Rewind Selector.

A cypher gives rappers a chance to take turns freestyling over a beat chosen by the event’s DJs.

Waterline Brewing Co. is located at 721 Surry Street in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
State lottery allows ‘winners’ to keep the money after posting wrong Powerball numbers
Accident on Snow's Cut Bridge
Highway patrol: Alcohol involved in single-car crash on Service Road near Snow’s Cut Bridge
The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 27-year-old Rafael Pescador of Clinton, NC.
Police: Man in custody after pedestrian hit by vehicle on Worth Drive
This year's Best Overall Boat award went to "Toy Story in Carolina."
Carolina Beach hosts 2023 Island of Lights flotilla
The Holly Plaza housing complex in Holly Ridge in Onslow County.
‘Someone will be held accountable’: Lawyer for Holly Plaza Apartments residents shares details about case

Latest News

Bald Head Island
Bald Head Island invites community to storm damage reduction project meeting
Jennings D. Edge, former president of the Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors, passed...
Former fire department board president honored with posthumous Order of the Long Leaf Pine award
Tar Heel School project wrapping up construction.
Tar Heel Middle School to move to virtual learning as crews complete renovations
Cole Swindell's 2024 "Win the Night Tour" will feature special guests Dylan Scott and Lily Rose
Cole Swindell to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion with Dylan Scott and Lily Rose